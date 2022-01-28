At the Movies: ‘The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild’; ‘Clean’; ‘The Fallout’

(WTNH) – You’re set if you’re staying in or if you’re heading out this weekend. The latest ‘Ice Age’ movie is fitting this weekend.

‘The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild’ is movie number six in the popular franchise. No Ray Romano, but Simon Pegg is still here as the title character.

The one-eyed, dinosaur-hunting weasel. Opossum brothers Crash and Eddie get trapped in an underground cave and it’s Buck to the rescue.

On the big screen, there’s ‘Clean’ starring Oscar winner Adrien Brody, playing a guy named Clean. He’s a garbage man, but he’s also got a mysterious past that serves him well when a friend’s granddaughter gets in over her head with some bad guys in the neighborhood.

It’s this year’s ‘Nobody’ and Brody does the detached action-hero well.

Also, at home on HBO Max is ‘The Fallout’ starring Shailene Woodley and ‘Scream’s’ Jenny Ortega. It’s about a high school shooting and it’s tough to watch, but also important. It’s all about the aftermath and Ortega’s star continues to rise.

Couch or the car, the choice is yours.