At the Movies: ‘The Protégé’, ‘Reminiscence’ and ‘Paw Patrol: The Movie’

(WTNH) – This weekend it’s all about “The Protégé.” TV’s Nikita fights Batman! Ok, so it’s Maggie Q fighting Michael Keaton.

There’s even Samuel L. Jackson too! Q plays an assassin who’s been trained by Jackson’s character, and when he’s murdered, well, he must be avenged. Enter Keaton.

Q has the action hero thing down and could have a franchise on her hands.

There’s also “Reminiscence” from the creator of HBO’s “Westworld.” Hugh Jackman runs an interesting business. He can send you back in time.

Set in a futuristic Miami, when he decides to do it, he falls in love, and that’s when the problems begin. It aims to be this generation’s “Somewhere in Time” and looks to pull it off.

For the kids, there’s “Paw Patrol: The Movie.” They’ll love seeing their favorite pup Ryder leave Adventure Bay to go on an adventure himself.