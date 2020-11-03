Avery’s Beverages releases ‘Biden Berry’, ‘Trump Tonic’ soda flavors ahead of Election Day

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Local businesses are getting in on the action in advance of Election Day — including a New Britain-based soda company.

Avery’s Beverages has rolled out two new flavors for Election Day. You can choose from Democratic ‘Biden Berry’ or the Republican ‘Trump Tonic.’

The company has been making political-driven soda flavors for some time. Some of their past flavors include “Shutdown Swill,” “Barack O-Berry,” “Hillary Hooch,” and “Make America Grape Again.”

Avery’s unique sodas date back to 1904 and are currently known for the variety in flavors like Cream, Birch Beer and Ginger Ale. The establishment sells small-batch craft sodas in over 35 flavors made with cane sugar.

You can find more information on their website here.