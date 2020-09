(WTNH) — The new look of the Big E begins today! And with that, the Big E Food-To-Go Drive-Thru gets underway as well.

Today is the first day of its first week in action! The drive-thru will have fair fans’ favorite foods. The event runs from today until Sunday, September 27.

The hours vary.. Entry is $5 per vehicle. Each week will bring a different special offer and will be announced on social media.

You can learn more on the event’s official site here.