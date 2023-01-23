NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The live stage version of the popular children’s television show, Bluey, is coming to Connecticut in March.

The Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford will welcome “Bluey’s Big Play” on March 25 and 26, 2023.

The brand-new, live theatrical adaptation will feature Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chilli. The show will be comprised of puppets, live actors, and iconic sets, and follow an original new story written by “Bluey” creator Joe Brumm and new music by “Bluey” composer Joff Bush.

Families have four chances to catch “Bluey’s Big Play” in Wallingford on March 25 and 26 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Click here to buy tickets online.

A full list of “Bluey’s Big Play” dates and venues can be viewed here.