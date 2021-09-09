Bridgeport Housatonic Museum of Art reopens with grand celebration of collective exhibitions

: A crowd of art enthusiasts attended the reopening of the Housatonic Museum of Art and its newest collective exhibition: Big Art Bash 2021

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., (WTNH)– The Housatonic Museum of Art in Bridgeport has announced its reopening on Thursday, Sept. 9, with a celebration of its grand collective exhibition.

The Big Art Bash 2021 show will feature four highly diverse individual exhibitions, in hopes to affect even the most discerning art enthusiasts. It will be located in Lafayette Hall on the Housatonic Community College campus.

“The range of topics that these four exhibits demonstrate is far-reaching, however, they all examine key aspects of human existence: connection, societal structures despair, and hope,” said Robbin Zella, director of the Housatonic Museum of Art. ” Whether you’re moved by Jon Schueler’s ability to find expression to ease PTSD, or offended by the effect patriarchal structures have had on women, this collective assembly of work provokes strong emotion.”

Jon Schueler’s exhibition features a selection of war-themed paintings that simultaneously reflects the horrors Schueler witnessed as a B-17 navigator and the beauty of nature he saw while flying. HMA says the writings by the abstract expressionist paired with the works provide insight into his traumatic experience. A gallery talk will be held virtually on October 7 at 6 p.m. and will be on view until October 8.

New dynamic interlacing sculptures by South Korean artist Jongil Ma will be featured in the show as well. The commissioned work entitled ‘Be There When You Return’ was funded by Elizabeth Fray, the Werth Family Foundation, and HCC. HMA says the work refers to Bridgeport’s journey and hopeful return to residents’ pride and passion for local architecture. HMA also hopes this will welcome students and the community back on campus as a permanent installation.

There will be a mini-solo exhibition featuring a series of offering a meditation pm modern physics, space, human relationships, and music by Westport resident and Taiwanese artist Erik Chiang. HMA describes the show as examing the meaning of our existence and the importance of connection to one alone. The sho is a part of the HCC STEAMFest celebration.

A selection of paintings, photographs, and sculptures comprise an exhibition that explores the ways in which male dominance has established a stronghold in familial, social, legal, political, religious, and economic systems. ‘Of Woman Born’ examines patriarchal structures that have dominated, oppressed, and exploited women throughout the ages. Works from this exhibition features artists from Fairfield County, Ridgefield, Westport, and Fairfield.

The HMA is requiring visitors to comply with social distancing rules and must wear protective face masks. To view HMA COVID-19 updates, and dates of exhibitions, go to their website, www.HousatonicMuseum.org.