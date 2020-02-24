Calling all food lovers: CT Eats Week begins February 24

(WTNH) — All this week, be sure to check out the great restaurants our state has to offer! That’s right food lovers, this week marks the launch of CT Eats Week.

The event is designed to help drive business and awareness to restaurants across the state, and this year restaurants have full control over their pricing and their special promotion offers.

Connecticut’s only statewide restaurant week begins Monday, February 24 and runs through the weekend.

For a list of the restaurants participating, click here.