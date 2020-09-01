Cher to receive 5th Annual Spirit of Katharine Hepburn Award

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — The one and only Cher will receive the 5th Annual Spirit of Katharine Hepburn Award.

It will happen at a virtual gala at the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center in Old Saybrook.

The award is given every year to an individual who embodies the bold spirit, fierce independence, and distinctive character of the legendary Hepburn.

News 8’s own Ann Nyberg is the Vice President of the Board of Trustees at the Kate and won the award back in 2018.

You can watch the gala on Oct. 3 on The Kate website. We are told there will be surprises.