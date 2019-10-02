Breaking News
Cinderella cosplayer with glass arm inspires others with limb differences

(WTNH) — How one woman with a passion for costume-making turned adversity into inspiration!

Mandy Pursley was born without an arm, but that didn’t hold her back from pursuing her passion. The cosplayer from southern California re-imagined a popular Disney princess after realizing there are no characters with physical disabilities.

Instead of a glass slipper, she wanted to celebrate her difference. So she gave her version of Cinderella — a glass arm. Then, she took part in an inspiring photo shoot with her husband.

The post has gone viral, inspiring others with disabilities. Pursley has even created a Facebook page where she shares ideas for costumes to help teenagers with disabilities to also become the hero of their own story.

