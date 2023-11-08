NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NEXSTAR) — It was a big night for Lainey Wilson. The 31-year-old Louisiana singer, who had nine nominations coming into the 57th Annual CMA Awards — the most of any artist this year — took home five awards.

Check out a full list of winners from Country Music’s Biggest Night™ in Nashville, Tennessee.

CMA Entertainer of the Year

Lainey Wilson accepts the Entertainer of the Year award from Keith Urban onstage during the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

WINNER: Lainey Wilson

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Female Vocalist of the Year

Lainey Wilson accepts the Female Vocalist of the Year award from Martina McBride onstage during the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

WINNER: Lainey Wilson

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Male Vocalist of the Year

Chris Stapleton (L) accepts the Male Vocalist of the Year award onstage from Nate Bargatze during the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

WINNER: Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Morgan Wallen

Album of the Year

WINNER: Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde

Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs

One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini

New Artist of the Year

Jelly Roll (R) accepts the New Artist of the Year award from Gerry Turner (L) onstage during the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

WINNER: Jelly Roll

Zach Bryan

Parker McCollum

Megan Maroney

Hailey Whitters

Vocal Group of the Year

(L-R) Trevor Rosen, Matthew Ramsey and Brad Tursi of Old Dominion accept the award for Vocal Group of the Year onstage during the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

WINNER: Old Dominion

Lady A

Little Big Town

Miland

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

(L-R) John Osborne and T.J. Osborne of The Brothers Osborne accept the Vocal Duo of the Year award onstage during the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

WINNER: Brothers Osborne

Brooks & Dunn

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

Musician of the Year

WINNER: Jenee Fleenor (Fiddle)

Paul Franklin (Steel guitar)

Rob McNelley (Guitar)

Derek Wells (Guitar)

Charlie Worsham (Guitar)

Single of the Year

Luke Combs accepts the Single of the Year award onstage during the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

WINNER: “Fast Car” – Luke Combs

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews

“Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

"Need A Favor" – Jelly Roll

Producer: Austin Nivarel

Mix Engineer: Jeff Braun

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley

"wait in the truck" – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley

Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells

Producers: HARDY, Joey

Song of the Year

WINNER: “Fast Car” – Songwriter: Tracy Chapman

“Heart Like A Truck”

Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson

"Next Thing You Know"

Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne

"Tennessee Orange"

Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams

"wait in the truck"

Songwriters: Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt

Musical Event of the Year

WINNER: “wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)

Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells

“Save Me” – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)

Producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens

Producer: Zach Crowell

"Thank God" – Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown)

Producer: Zach Crowell

Producer: Dann Huff

"We Don't Fight Anymore" – Carly Pearce (featuring Chris Stapleton)

Producer: Dann Huff

Producer: Dann Huff “We Don’t Fight Anymore” – Carly Pearce (featuring Chris Stapleton)

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce

Music Video of the Year

WINNER: “wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)

Director: Justin Clough