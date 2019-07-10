Comedian, Actor Rip Torn dies at 88

(WTNH)–Connecticut resident, award-winning actor, and comedian Rip Torn passed away Tuesday afternoon.

He passed in his home in Lakeville, Connecticut with his wife Amy Wright, and daughters Katie Torn and Angelica Page by his side, according to a statement from his publicist.

Torn was known for his works on Broadway and film, with almost 200 film and TV credits to his name in his seven decade career.

He has been in movies including ‘Men in Black’ and ‘Dodgeball’.

He won an emmy for his role on HBO’s ‘The Larry Sanders Show’ in the 1990’s.

He once said, “Play drama as comedy and comedy as drama”.

He was 88.

