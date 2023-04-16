This image released by HBO shows Brian Cox in a scene from the fourth season of “Succession.” (HBO via AP)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Sunday nights are for family drama — as long as it’s not your own.

As “Succession” continues its final season on HBO, Nutmeggers are eager to learn more, according to online search traffic.

Google Trends data has Connecticut ranked as the fifth-most interested state in the show. In top place is Washington, D.C., followed by New York, Massachusetts and New Jersey.

The state with the least interest is West Virginia. People in Mississippi, South Dakota, Wyoming and Alabama were also less likely to Google the show.

The top searches related to the show within the last week have been for actress Jamie Chung, the X-Men character Wolverine, the Los Angeles Times and “spoiler.”

As for what spoilers people are searching…we’ll let you decide whether to look.