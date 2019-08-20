Connecticut rapper signs to music label founded by Jay-Z

(WTNH) — A short drive from the birthplace of hip-hop of New York City, the State of Connecticut is mark on the music industry.

Emerging rappers like Swell, hailing from Willimantic, and Snowsa, from New Haven, are appearing on the national scene, thanks to local recording studios and technology popping up across the state.

“I feel like we’re getting more of the recognition we deserve. Its’ definitely not in the mainstream media and it’s not something that’s recognized by everyone yet, but it’s definitely getting there and it’s definitely some big things going to happen from Connecticut.” – Swell, rapper

Swell was recently signed to an indie company called Equity Distribution, under world-renowned Roc Nation founded by hip-hop mogul, Jay-Z.