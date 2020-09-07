Dairy Queen sells out of blizzard scented candles

(CNN) — Dairy Queen’s plan to sell blizzard scented candles blew out in just one hour.

The promotion to benefit the Children’s Miracle Network was a viral sensation on Thursday.

The six candles that smelled like caramel apple pie blizzard, fudge brownie and other soft-serve ice cream desserts were gobbled up quickly.

Last fall, Dairy Queen did the candle promotion with snicker-doodle cookie dough blizzard and pumpkin pie blizzard.

This year, the six varieties of scented candles really sent DQ fans over the top.

Dairy queen hasn’t released the fundraising total yet, but at $25-dollars for each set, children’s miracle network should be in for quite a treat.

One-hundred percent of all proceeds benefit the children’s hospital charity.