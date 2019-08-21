‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2019: Hannah Brown, Karamo Brown, Lamar Odom and more to compete on new season

(ABC News)– “Bachelorette” Hannah Brown, “Queer Eye” star Karamo Brown and former NBA star Lamar Odom are among the celebrity contestants who will face off on the new season of “Dancing With the Stars“!

The full celebrity cast was revealed exclusively on “Good Morning America” Wednesday.

More stars putting on their dancing shoes this season include actor James Van Der Beek, supermodel Christie Brinkley, country superstar Lauren Alaina, former Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke, former NFL star Ray Lewis, actress Kate Flannery, comedian Kel Mitchell, The Supremes music legend Mary Wilson, and former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Our favorite celebrities and their pro-dancer partners take to the dance floor to battle it out for the coveted Mirror Ball trophy on the new season of the hit show, which debuts on ABC on Sept. 16. In a new twist, however, the official partner pairings will not be announced until the season premiere.

While the pairs are under wraps, many pro dancers are returning this season. Fan-favorites Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Gleb Savchenko, Keo Motsepe, Witney Carson, Peta Murgatroyd, Lindsay Arnold, Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater, Cheryl Burke will dance this season. In addition, two new dancers will be joining: Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov.

Learn more about all of the celebrities who will be putting on their dance shoes below!

Dancing with the Stars.

Meet the celebs who will compete on the new season of ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Karamo Brown

Karamo Brown visits the SiriusXM Studios on March 04, 2019, in New York.

Brown, 38, is the “Queer Eye” Fab Five’s culture expert who doles out inspiring and motivating advice to each of the episode’s subjects on Netflix’s popular makeover show. The self-help guru and life coach is also a father of two.

Hannah Brown

Hannah Brown is seen outside GMA on July 31, 2019, in New York.

Brown joins the cast after one of the most tumultuous finales in “Bachelor” history. Hannah ended her engagement to suitor Jed Wyatt after she discovered he had a girlfriend waiting at home. On “After the Final Rose,” she embraced being single: “I have realized that I don’t need a husband. I want a husband, but I don’t need one. And I’m really, really proud of the woman that I’ve become through all this, because I am hella strong!”

James Van Der Beek

Van Der Beek may be best known as Dawson from the hit series, “Dawson’s Creek” or “Varsity Blues.” He’s also a proud dad of four.

Christie Brinkley

Brinkley, the iconic supermodel, is currently starring as Roxie Hart in “Chicago” on Broadway.

Kate Flannery

Kate Flannery attends the 2019 TCM Classic Film Festival Opening Night Gala and 30th Anniversary Screening of “When Harry Met Sally” at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 11, 2019 in Hollywood, California.more +

Actress Kate Flannery skyrocketed to fame for her role as Meredith Palmer in the long-running NBC series “The Office.” More recently, Flannery has appeared in the ABC show “American Housewife” and the Fox hit “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

Ray Lewis

Ray Lewis speaks onstage during the 19th Annual Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 09, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.more +

Lewis is a former NFL linebacker for the Baltimore Ravens with two Super Bowl championships under his belt. Some would say the football player has a slight advantage in that he already has a dance named after him when fans dubbed his signature pre-game moves the “Ray Lewis” dance.

Lamar Odom

Lamar Odom attends the NBA All-Star Bowling Classic at Lucky Strike LA Live on February 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Odom, 39, rose to fame as an NBA player with the the Los Angeles Lakers where he won NBA championships in 2009 and 2010. Odom is also known for his relationship with Khloe Kardashian and his appearances in the reality show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” He has spoken out about his life-altering health scare when he was hospitalized and fell into a coma briefly at a legal brothel in 2015.

Lauren Alaina

Singer-songwriter Lauren Alaina attends the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.more +

Alaina is a country music darling who stole America’s heart when she became runner-up on the 10th season of “American Idol.” Since graduating from “Idol,” the 24-year-old has already released two studio albums.

Ally Brooke

Ally Brooke attends the Warner Music Pre-Grammy Party at the NoMad Hotel on February 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Brooke, 26, rose to fame as one-fifth of the girl group Fifth Harmony before going solo with her music career.

Sean Spicer

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer arrives on the red carpet for the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, DC on April 27, 2019.more +

Spicer is probably most well known for his roles as the former White House Press Secretary and White House Communications Director under President Donald Trump for a brief period in 2017. Spicer resigned as press secretary in July of 2017.

Kel Mitchell

Kel Mitchell attends Nickelodeon’s Second Annual SlimeFest at Huntington Bank Pavilion on June 08, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.

Fans will recognize Mitchell, 40, from his work as a regular on the Nickelodeon sketch comedy series “All That” in the 1990’s. In addition to being an actor and comedian, Mitchell also has a rap career.

Mary Wilson

Wilson, 75, is a legend in the music industry as a founding member of the R&B and soul group The Supremes alongside Diana Ross. She also wrote a best-selling autobiography, “Dreamgirl: My Life As a Supreme.”