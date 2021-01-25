Darien mom using TikTok to help others get organized

DARIEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut mom known for her simple, at-home hacks has some tips for getting organized in the new year.

Shannon Doherty is famous on TikTok for her “mom hacks.” From her Darien home, she shares her organization journey to her 500,000 followers from her account “At Home with Shannon.”

“My goal this year is really to get everything organized in my house,” she told News 8. “You know, four kids, we just have a lot of stuff and we got to organize it better, and really getting on a routine, so that is my goal and so far so good.”

So far so good is right, her tips have more than 12 million likes on the app.

One of Doherty’s favorite tips is for getting organized for the morning, adding that she likes to help her children outfit prep.

“We were spending so much time picking out outfits, so what we’ve done [planning out outfits], they have independence of getting themselves ready because now three of my children are independent enough to get themselves dressed…I want them to independently make their own decisions, you know, as little people. I think they like it because my kids really thrive off independence rather than me making choices for them.”

She said now it’s become a fun thing to all do together.

“They love it, and they think it’s a fun activity.”

For this busy mother, preparation is key, and it carries over into the kitchen.

“We pre-cut, so I’ll put cheese sticks, cucumbers, strawberries, everything that I know my kids like and they’re on the inner part of my fridge. My kids can, rather than asking me all day, ‘mom I want a snack? I want a snack. I want a snack,’ they can run in and grab it themselves. And I know they’re eating healthy, right? So that has been a game-changer in our house.”

With four kids, Doherty aims to streamline the most hectic times of the day.

“My key is to be more efficient in everything that I do because we have to get a lot done in the mornings. My kids get up and we got to get them out the door.”