Date announced for 2021 Milford Oyster Festival

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s official; the Milford Oyster Festival is taking place once again this August.

The 47th annual festival will take place Saturday, August 21, with a kick-off event Friday, August 20, from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Ila Tokarz, Presidents of the Festival, said in a statement, “We are looking forward to getting back to great Milford tradition.”

Like most years, the festival will include arts and crafts tents at the Green, a car show, kayak and canoe races, food, entertainment, and of course, oysters.

The bands performing on stage have not been announced yet. The festival committee plans to make that announcement at a later date on social media and on their website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Two New Haven food truckers come together to not only start a new family but open new restaurant Madeline's Empanaderia

News /

Waterbury community comforting mom who lost her daughter days before Mother's Day

News /

Wolcott PD search for carjacking suspects following kidnapping of 5-year-old; child found safe

News /

Web extra: Surveillance video of Wolcott carjacking, kidnapping

News /

21-year-old New Haven man in stable condition after being shot in pelvic area near Eastern Street

News /

50 students from 5 shoreline cities, towns making Long Wharf Park a little cleaner

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss