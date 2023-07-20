HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Dinosaurs are coming alive and taking the stage during the Jurassic World Live Tour this fall in Hartford.

The family entertainment experience will head to Hartford’s XL Center for the first time for six action-packed performances from Nov. 3 to 5.

Eventgoers can expect to see Jurassic World favorites like Velociraptor Blue and Tyrannosaurus rex — reaching more than 40 feet in length — on the center stage, as well as 24 life-sized dinosaurs.

The score and scenery will transform the arena into the jungles of Isla Nublar where scientists will work to save a new dinosaur from a corrupt plan.

Jurassic World promises “to make memories that will last for another 65 million years.”

