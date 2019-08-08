Disney to remake “Home Alone” for its streaming service

(CNN)–A holiday classic is making a comeback.

Disney has plans to remake the classic 1990’s film favorite “Home Alone.”

The company’s CEO announced they are reimagining the film for its streaming service Disney+.

So far, there’s been no word on when the movie might premiere or who will be in it.

In April, the company unveiled Disney+ which will launch in november.

Disney is working to compete with other streaming services like Netflix and Hulu.

Its service plans will start at $6.99 a month and will include plenty of Disney classics, along with Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar works.