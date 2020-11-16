 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at Noon

Donnie Wahlberg tips $2,020 at Massachusetts restaurant

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Donnie Wahlberg tips $2,020 at MA restaurant. (Credit: Marshland Restaurants and Bakery)

SANDWICH, MA. (WTNH) — Donnie Wahlberg is making headlines once again for his generous heart.

On Nov. 7 the actor and singer visited Marshland Restaurants and Bakery in Sandwich, Massachusetts, and left a $2,020 tip on a $35 bill.

At the bottom of the receipt he wrote the message “#2020tipchallenege.”

A photo of the receipt was posted on the restaurant’s Facebook with the caption: “A very special thank you to our friend @donniewahlberg! When asked about it all he said was ‘who’s up next?!’”

In 2017, Wahlberg left a $2,000 tip at a Waffle House in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss