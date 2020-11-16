Donnie Wahlberg tips $2,020 at Massachusetts restaurant

SANDWICH, MA. (WTNH) — Donnie Wahlberg is making headlines once again for his generous heart.

On Nov. 7 the actor and singer visited Marshland Restaurants and Bakery in Sandwich, Massachusetts, and left a $2,020 tip on a $35 bill.

At the bottom of the receipt he wrote the message “#2020tipchallenege.”

A photo of the receipt was posted on the restaurant’s Facebook with the caption: “A very special thank you to our friend @donniewahlberg! When asked about it all he said was ‘who’s up next?!’”

In 2017, Wahlberg left a $2,000 tip at a Waffle House in Charlotte, North Carolina.