Drive-in movie theaters across CT making a comeback in time of social-distancing

Entertainment

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — During this time of social-distancing, it seems like drive-in movies are making a comeback. There’s a handful of drive-ins across the state, and some are getting ready for what may be a busy season.

The folks at the Mansfield Drive-in posted a video on Facebook Wednesday. They demonstrate how they’re going to implement contactless and socially-distant parking.

They will be parking guests in spots at least 10 feet apart and only allowing online ticket sales.

Mansfield has not yet released their movie line-up, but they are planning to open May 20.

This weekend, the Pleasant Valley Drive-in in Barkhamsted and the Misquamicut Beach Drive-in in Westerly, Rhode Island are opening with new protocols. At Pleasant Valley, you can catch Disney’s “Onward” or “The Call of the Wild,” and at Misquamicut they’re kicking off the season with “Jaws.”

