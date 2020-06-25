Drive-in theaters seeing more business thanks for simulcasted and live concerts

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Two things most people seem to like are underdogs and comebacks. One activity back on the rise is drive-in movie theaters.

Thanks to the pandemic, this piece of Americana is on the comeback trail, although not just for movies but for live entertainment too.

On Saturday, country superstar Garth Brooks will be performing a simulcasted show to over 300 venues across the country, including the Southington drive-in.

“From there, you’ll be able to watch from your car or a location right outside your car,” said Dan DeFrancesco, owner of Executive Sports and Entertainment — a Suffield-based ticket agency. “It’ll pretty much be like a normal drive-in movie theater of the old days.”

During the pandemic, DeFrancesco said he’s had more than 700 canceled orders because of canceled events. He said he’s lost about $1 million in revenue.

“This is the first bit of good news that we’ve had in a couple of months,” he said. “It’s taken a little bit for venues, performers and us to see where things are going, and this is certainly a step in the right direction. Hopefully, we’ll see quite a bit more of it certainly here in Connecticut as well.”

For Saturday’s show, a ticket includes general admission for one passenger in a car or truck. No more than six people are allowed per vehicle.

There is more good news for fans, venues and agencies. Some musicians are also starting to schedule live parking lot shows. Fans will be able to attend live shows at stadium and arena parking lots at safe, social distances. For example, Brad Paisley is booked at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennesse, and the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in St. Louis, Missouri.

One place in Connecticut that DeFrancesco feels would be ideal is the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford.

Information about this weekend’s concert can be found online.