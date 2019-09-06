Duchess Meghan reportedly flying to NYC to watch Serena Williams in US Open final

(ABC News)– Serena Williams will play Saturday in the U.S. Open women’s final with a special guest in the stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, New York, according to a new report.

Williams’ close friend Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is reportedly on her way from London to New York to watch Williams play 19-year-old Canadian star Bianca Andreescu.

Meghan, 38, left Prince Harry and their 4-month-old son Archie at home in Windsor to catch a last-minute flight to New York, according to The Times of London.

Duchess Meghan, who faced scrutiny for traveling with Harry and Archie this summer on private jets, took a commercial flight, according to the Times.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment but also did not deny the Times’ report.

Meghan and Williams have been friends since meeting at the 2010 Super Bowl in Miami.

The tennis star and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, attended Meghan and Harry’s wedding last May.

Williams was also one of the organizers of Meghan’s star-studded baby shower in New York City earlier this year.

Last year, after Meghan’s pregnancy announced, Williams, mom of 2-year-old Olympia, said the two friends had been “relying on each other a lot recently.”

Meghan watched Williams play at Wimbledon in July, including sitting court side with her sister-in-law Duchess Kate to watch Williams play in the women’s final.

Williams lost that match to Simona Halep. With the U.S. Open, she is continuing her bid to win her first Grand Slam since becoming a mom.

A win on Saturday for Williams against Andreescu would also be the 24th Grand Slam singles title for William, which would tie her with Margaret Court, who has held the women’s record for decades.

Serena Williams reacts after winning a point against Qiang Wang in a quarterfinal match on day nine of the 2019 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y., Sep 3, 2019.more +

Meghan’s last-minute trip to New York comes as she is preparing for her family’s first official tour. She, Harry and Archie will embark on a 10-day tour of South Africa on Sept. 23.

The duchess will also mark her return from maternity leave next week with the launch of the capsule fashion collection she created to benefit the Smart Works charity.

That launch will take place in London next Thursday, Sept. 12, according to Buckingham Palace.