Eddie Money announces cancer diagnosis

FILE – In this Aug. 6, 2004 file photo, Eddie Money performs during Grandstand Under the Stars at the Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque, Iowa. Eddie Money says he has stage 4 esophageal cancer. The singer known for such hits as “Two Tickets to Paradise” and “Take Me Home Tonight” says his fate is in “God’s hands.” Money’s comments appear in a video released Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, from his AXS TV reality series “Real Money.” The full episode airs Sept. 12. (Jessica Reilly/Telegraph Herald via AP)

(WTNH) — Eddie Money is battling stage four Esophageal Cancer.

The 70-year-old rock singer said he went in for a checkup last fall and ended up with a cancer diagnosis.

Money said the cancer has spread to his liver and stomach.

His career spans more than 40 years, and includes hits such as “Think I’m in Love,” “Take me Home Tonight,” and “Two Tickets to Paradise.”

