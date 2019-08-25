Eddie Money announces cancer diagnosis

(WTNH) — Eddie Money is battling stage four Esophageal Cancer.
The 70-year-old rock singer said he went in for a checkup last fall and ended up with a cancer diagnosis.
Money said the cancer has spread to his liver and stomach.
His career spans more than 40 years, and includes hits such as “Think I’m in Love,” “Take me Home Tonight,” and “Two Tickets to Paradise.”
