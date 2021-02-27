Emmanuel Acho stepping up as host for ‘The Bachelor: After the Final Rose’

Author and TV personality Emmanuel Acho is set to host “The Bachelor: After the Final Rose” special, airing Monday, March 15, 2021.

Author and TV personality Emmanuel Acho will be the new host of ABC’s reality show, “The Bachelor: After the Final Rose,” ABC News reports.

“It’s both an honor and privilege to be hosting ‘After the Final Rose.’ This is an incredibly pivotal episode on one of the most storied shows in television history,” Acho said in a statement to ABC.

The episode airs March 15 at 10 p.m. on ABC, immediately following the season finale.

This comes after longtime show host Chris Harrison announced he is stepping down from the show for a period of time.

During an interview with former “Bachelorette” star Rachel Lindsay. Harrison defended current contestant Rachael Kirkconnell. Kirkconnell has recently been embroiled in controversy relating to her past social media activity; details of her attending a plantation-themed college formal in 2018 have been brought to light.

During the interview, he asked Lindsay, “Is it a good look in 2018? Or, is it not a good look in 2021? Because there’s a big difference.”

She replied, “It’s not a good look ever because she’s celebrating the Old South — if I went to that party, what would I represent at that party?”

Harrison later apologized with a statement, saying in part, “My ignorance did damage to my friends, colleagues and strangers alike. I have no one to blame but myself for what I said and the way I spoke,” he continued. “I set standards for myself, and have not met them. I feel that with every fiber in my being.”

Harrison has also acted as the host of “The Bachelorette” since its premiere in 2003, along with several spinoffs.