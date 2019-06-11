Exclusive 1st look at ‘Frozen 2’ trailer: Elsa must find out the ‘truth’ about her past

In the dramatic, action-packed trailer for the highly-anticipated “Frozen 2,” Elsa takes center stage and is asked to both find out the truth about her past and use her powers for good.

The trailer, which premiered Tuesday on “Good Morning America,” opens with Elsa falling into frozen waters after an ice bridge she makes crumbles in a wave.

“Elsa, the past is not what it seems,” a voice tells the beloved character. “You must find the truth.”

The deep voice tells her to go North, into the unknown.

Everyone’s favorite snowman, Olaf, the lover of warm hugs, also makes an appearance in the new trailer — he is paddling through a river in a boat made out of ice with Anna in the back. The two appear to hit a rapid, and cling to their canoe for dear life.

Kristoff also appears in the trailer, alongside Anna in various scenes.

As the gang sets off on an unspecified adventure, the trailer’s narrator says, “We have always feared Elsa’s powers were too much for this world.”

“Now we must hope, they are enough,” he adds.

The sequel to the 2013 classic opens on Nov. 22.

The Academy Award-winning team of directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck are back for the sequel, and the animated film will feature the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, all returning from the original.

