Extra trains, bus services added for packed Saturday night in Hartford on July 13th

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s a lot going on in downtown Hartford this summer, and the state is trying to make it a little easier to get around through public transportation.

Extra late night service is being added to CT Rail Line this Saturday, July 13th.

July 13th will be a busy night with Connecticon at the Convention Center, a Yard Goats game, Cirque du Soleil, and fireworks.

CT Fastrack is also adding special service to the newly renovated Dillon Stadium for all Hartford Athletic soccer games.

The team’s home opener there is also this Saturday, July 13th.

