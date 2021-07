HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Farm Aid is set to come back to Hartford on Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Xfinity Theater.

There will be some big names there; Dave Matthews Band and Neil Young to name a few. And, they are doing all to support farmers in New England and all over America.

Farm Aid Communications Director Jennifer Fahy joined Good Morning Connecticut to talk more about the upcoming concert.

