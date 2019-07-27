First responders compete for charity in eating contest

(WTNH) — Teams of first responders came to Dunkin’ Donuts Park hungry on Friday ready to compete in the Bear Trap Challenge.

Teams of three took on this 5lb pizza taco before the Yard Goats game. It’s a two-pound pizza filled with two pounds of mac and cheese and one pound of pulled pork. The team that finished the fasted earned $500 to the charity of their choice.

“It is kind of outrageous so I think it helps to kind of balance it out, do something crazy but do something good with it,” said Jamie “The Bear” McDonald, owner of Bear’s Smokehouse.

The winning team came from West Hartford Police Department.

“It was an opportunity to get a donation for one of our locally founded charities,” said Officer Ross Friedman.

That charity is Our Heroes Fund, which donates funds to emergency responders and military personnel who are injured in the line of duty.

The other charities won’t end up empty handed. Second and third place teams earned $250 and $100 for their causes, respectively.

