Former GMA co-host talks about her new book ‘Why Did I Come into This Room?’

(WTNH) — Getting older is something we’re all going to have to face one day.

With that comes the possibility of losing mobility and memory.

Joan Lunden, a former Good Morning America host, wants to help women know what to expect when that time comes when they’re “too old for Snapchat, but too young for Life Alert.”

Her book “Why Did I Come into This Room?” — published in March 20202 — gives a candid look at what to expect.

“You can’t write about expanding waistlines and loss of libido, and inability to sleep, inability to lose weight, leaky bladders, all these things, you can’t write about these things without a sense of humor,” Lunden said. “My husband was like, ‘you’re really going to write about all that?’ I said, ‘yes.’ We all overshare every day on social media, why should these subjects be taboo? …I think the danger in that is that then every woman experiences it alone and separately.”

Watch the video above to see her full interview with News 8’s Ann Nyberg.