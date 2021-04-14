Foxwoods Resort and Casino adding several new amenities said to be ‘major resort game-changers’

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (WTNH) — Check out any of the gaming floors at Foxwoods, and you experience the sights and sounds of a casino rebounding during the pandemic. 

COVID-19 caused Foxwoods Resort and Casino to shut down, the only time during its 29 years. And now, it is back to half staff. A reopening trend it is betting on to continue. 

“I think we have to be ahead of it. Right? I think there’s going to be a lot of pent-up demand,” said President & CEO Jason Guyot.

He says the casino is planning to add several new amenities over the next few months, including what he described as some ‘major resort destination game-changers’. But he wouldn’t give News 8 any hints as to what they are.

“I can’t. I can’t do that,” said Guyot. “It will ruin the surprise.”

One thing they can talk about is the addition of Mystic Market, which plans to open its fifth location by mid to late summer.

“There’s about at least 80 different entrees to-go regularly,” said owner Charles Spathakis, who said the market at Foxwoods will most resemble his Old Saybrook location. It will even accept Foxwoods rewards points.

“In looking at what they offered we felt we offer something very different,” said Spathakis.

The grab and go style market will feature many local favorites.

“As a matter of fact I got some last night before I went home,” said Guyot.

Diversifying seems to be the driving force behind bringing more people to the casino. Monza World-Class Karting arrived a few years ago, and some people come to the casino specifically so they can race.

Another popular destination is the Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods. 

“We’re driving over 8 million people to Foxwoods a year and Tanger is driving another three, three and a half,” said Guyot. That was pre-pandemic, and they hope they’ll see at least that many people post-pandemic. 

