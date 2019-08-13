‘Friends’ gets an epic movie theater celebration for its 25th anniversary

FILE – In this Sept. 22, 2002, file photo the cast of television’s “Friends”, from left: Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox Arquette, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer appear during the 54th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. AT&T is pulling “Friends” from Netflix to beef up its own upcoming streaming service. The wireless company, which owns the WarnerMedia entertainment business, said Tuesday, July 9, 2019, that its service will be called HBO Max. It will launch widely in spring of 2020. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)

Can anyone say marathon…at the movies?

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of “Friends,” which premiered on Sept. 22, 1994, Fathom Events will broadcast the smash hit in 1,000 American movie theaters.

“Friends 25th: The One with the Anniversary” will be a three-night special event that’ll treat fans to 12 newly 4k remastered fan-favorite episodes, complete with never-before-seen content and exclusive interviews.

That breaks down to four episodes per night.

The event runs Monday, Sept. 23, Saturday, Sept. 28, and Wednesday, Oct. 2. This is the first time that Ross, Rachel, Joey, Monica, Chandler and Phoebe will appear on the big screen.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Friends, a TV show that continues to impact culture and attract new fans from across generations,” said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt in a statement. “Fans will have the opportunity to come together and look back on some of the most hilarious and emotional scenes from the acclaimed comedy — this time in theaters.”

You can purchase tickets starting this Friday on the Fathom Events website, which also has a complete list of participating theaters.