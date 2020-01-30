Gambling companies announce partnership in Rhode Island

(AP) — The two companies with state gambling contracts in Rhode Island have announced a collaboration they say will maintain the state’s gambling revenue, enhance competitiveness with Massachusetts and Connecticut, and keep jobs in the state.

Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. and IGT’s announcement Thursday includes an expansion of Twin River’s Lincoln casino and the joint creation of a new company to maintain a competitive gaming machine offering.

IGT will also continue to seek approval for legislation authorizing Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo to extend its contract through 2043.

Senate President Dominick Ruggerio and House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello, both Democrats, said the proposals would benefit all Rhode Islanders.