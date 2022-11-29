Conn. (WTNH) — Who doesn’t love a good video game? Just like reading a book or taking a walk, gaming is a perfect way to unwind, spend time with friends, or lift your mood.

Following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, interest in video games spiked across the country as people searched for something to do at home. With the holiday season around the corner, gaming consoles will be on the minds of prospective buyers, but which console is the most sought-after in Connecticut?

Xbox – specifically Xbox Series X/S – took the crown in the Nutmeg state, according to a new report conducted by Wisevoter. It was followed by Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

The fourth generation Xbox, Series X/S, was introduced in November 2020.

Xbox’s favoritism isn’t consistent with just Connecticut either; Xbox One was ranked as the nation’s favorite console, taking the No. 1-prized spot in 22 states. The Series X/S was also favored in Vermont and Iowa.

PS5 is most-favored in 11 states including Florida and Montana, while Nintendo Switch took the lead in eight, like California, Nevada, and Maine.

Highly-anticipated games like “Pokemon Scarlet” and “Pokemon Violet,” “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2,” and “Bayonetta 3” dropped this fall. Gamers can look forward to new releases this season like “Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion,” “Evil West,” and “The Callisto Protocol.”

See how popular the top gaming consoles ranked in each state here.