Garth Brooks returning to Boston area after 6 years for October concert

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Where will the road lead you in October? Massachusetts would be a great choice, as a Grammy award-winning artist will be performing live at Gillette Stadium.

Garth Brooks is set the perform in Foxborough, Mass. on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 7 pm.

News 8 was joined by the musician Wednesday during Good Morning Connecticut to talk about his first major concert in the Boston area in six years.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and you may want to get them fast!

You can purchase tickets on the Ticketmaster website or mobile app on your phone or tablet device. All-inclusive tickets will cost about $95.