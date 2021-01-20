Gourmet store in Hamden is ‘gouda’ place to find cheese for National Cheese Lovers Day

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Hail to cheese, not only is it Inauguration Day, it’s National Cheese Lovers Day.

“Yeah people love cheese, and I had no idea how much people love cheese. The cheese is trending,” said Gina Priest, Owner, Bon Appetit Hamden.

Hello, is it BRIE you’re looking for? Cheese plates and charcuterie boards are having a moment — if you don’t believe us, just take her curd for it…

“People are getting cheese and charcuterie boards. We do different cheeses, different giant meats. Then we’ll do all the accoutrement, dried fruit, olives, nuts, anything pit you’d like to have. We dress it up and every single thing on these boards are edible,” said Priest.

Gina Priest owns Bon Appetit in Hamden. She says they’re parmesan-to something good. Cheese platters have been the go to comfort food through the pandemic.

“Because of Covid and people being super careful here in Connecticut, which I am very proud of, we do little individual size. So people are having a zoom meeting, or get together, or a social distance to get together. They order individual ones, one for each person so that it’s just their own. Then they can wrap it up and take it home,” said Priest.

Seize the day, or cheese the day… cheese lovers, this one is for you!