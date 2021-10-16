Greater Bridgeport Symphony returns to the stage for 76th season

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– The Greater Bridgeport Symphony returns on Oct. 16 to celebrate its 76th season.

GBS returns to The Klein in Bridgeport for the first time since the pandemic began.

The theme is Spirit of 76, honoring both the orchestra’s 76th season and the American-related music in its program.

Conductor Eric Jacobsen is returning for his eighth season. Jacobsen, alongside pianist Andrew Armstrong, will perform Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto No. 1.”

“Something I have hoped to do for years,” said Jacobsen.

Jacobsen will conduct three of the five concerts. The other two will be conducted by up-and-comers Eduardo Leandro and Elinor Refeizen.

“We’ll have five incredible concerts this season, with Dvorak, Rachmaninoff, Gershwin, Beethoven, Mendelssohn, and Bach. And we even have a dance troupe joining us for an onstage appearance in March, said Jacobsen.

The October program is bringing back two compositions that were canceled in Spring 2020 due to the pandemic: Dvorak’s “Symphony No. 9,” “From the New World,” which reflects the influence of American song and music on the Czech composer, and Gershwin’s rousing “An American in Paris.”

“Everything is different about this concert!” said Mark Halstead, GBS executive director.

During the pandemic, there were videos created for the 2020-21 season for residents of eldercare facilities and Bridgeport public schools, free of charge. GBS will continue to provide videos this season for those how do not have access to come in person.

The program starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday. Ticket prices remain the same from previous years, but fees are now included, ranging from $85 to $255 for the full season, and from $18 to $65 for single tickets.

For information on ticket prices and performance dates can be found at GBS.org.