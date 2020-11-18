Groton brewing company to host a virtual beer tasting event Thursday

(WTNH) — A Groton brewing company is getting creative during the pandemic by hosting a beer tasting event but through Zoom.

News 8 invites co-owner of the Outer Light Brewing Company in Groton Tom Drejer to give more details on the event. Outer Light is teaming up with Bill Memorial Library for the beer tasting event on Nov. 19 at 6 p.m.

Tasting kits can be purchased for $14 from the brewery, but are not required to participate.

For more information, watch the interview above and visit their official Facebook page.