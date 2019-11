(WTNH) — The Hallmark movie filmed in Connecticut last winter is airing later this week!

“Holiday For Heroes” was filmed all over New London county. The movie is about a woman and a soldier who exchange letters for a year and eventually meet face-to-face.

It airs this Friday, November 8th at 9 p.m.

