Group of kids with Halloween costumes walking to trick or treating (Getty Images)

(WTNH) — Halloween is right around the corner with only a week left until the spooky holiday is at your doorstep, bringing colorful costumes and candy!

The big question that should be on your mind before the upcoming festivities is this: what should I be for Halloween?

If you’re low on ideas, News 8 has you covered. We gathered a list of the most popular costume ideas in Connecticut this year!

Netflix debuted its newest “Stranger Things” trailer during the company’s first global TUDUM fan event on Saturday. (Netflix)

Stranger Things Following the season four premiere earlier this year, you’ll likely see a lot of Stranger Things costumes on your doorstep this Halloween! This costume idea ranks fourth nationally, and in Hartford and New Haven areas, the trendy 80s-themed kids will be the costume to beat Pumpkins It’s a cult classic Halloween costume: pumpkins! Whether your kid wants to go as a cute jack-o-lantern or you need a last-minute costume idea, this spooky fan-favorite is definitely going to be all over the state Witches Hocus pocus, alakazam, mortals beware, if you can! Witches are a beloved symbol of Halloween, spreading magic and debauchery wherever they go. The costume is easily adaptable for kids and adults alike, and trends show that they’ll be out on their broomsticks more than ever this year Fairies Fairies have been a popular choice of costume in recent years, whether you’re taking inspiration from the beloved Tinkerbell, the new Winx series on Netflix, or if you’re just looking for a cute and simple costume. All you need is bright pastels (or maybe dark colors if you want to be a dark fairy), and wings to boot! Spider-Man Spider-Man, Spider-Man, does whatever a spider can! And this year, the spider-themed Marvel superhero is going to be big in Connecticut. With the release of the newest Spider-Man movie, “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, this hero costume will be all over the state. With great power comes great responsibility, so get ready for some web-slinging action from those brave enough to dawn the iconic red and blue mask

This image released by Sony Pictures shows Tom Holland, left, and Benedict Cumberbatch in Columbia Pictures’ “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” (Sony Pictures via AP)

Some other popular costume ideas that rank high nationally this year include:

Marvel’s Daredevil

Characters from ‘The Princess Diaries’

Characters from ‘Monster High’

‘The Purge’

DC Comics’ Starfire

DC Comics’ Harley Quinn

DC Comics’ Batman

Clowns

Vampires

Chucky, the murderous doll

Or, if you’re looking for couple costume ideas for you and your partner, try these popular duos that are trending: