Hamden native discusses latest documentary highlighting the shift of journalism during the COVID-19 pandemic

Conn. (WTNH) — COVID has dramatically changed the landscape of journalism. It’s why a producer wanted to make a documentary highlighting journalists – another set of heroes hard at work during the pandemic.

Marcus Harun, the producer who just completed a documentary called Essential Journalists: How Coronavirus Changed TV News, is from Hamden and a 2014 Quinnipiac University graduate who studied journalism.

In the interview, News 8 discusses with him why he decided to do the documentary and the hurdles journalism had to go through during the pandemic.

For a link on where to watch Marcus’ documentary, click here.