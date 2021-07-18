Hamden to Hollywood: 11-year-old local actor makes name for himself in new Starz series premiering Sunday

(WTNH) — From Hamden to Hollywood: a local seventh-grader is really making a name for himself in acting and he’s staring in the new series that comes out Sunday night on Starz. News 8’s Stephanie Simoni spoke with him.

At just 11-years-old, Joshua Johnson is a pro at rehearsing for auditions and just nabbed a role in Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

He can play the drums, model, act. And even has part of an acting award acceptance speech ready.

He says acting is fun for him: “I love it. I love what I do.”

He started at age five modeling for Hasbro and Target. Now he’s acting.

His mother Tanya said of her son, “I look at him on set when he’s actually acting and I get amazed and proud all at the same time.”

She adds it’s been a long road for Josh. He was born premature, just four pounds.

“Josh came out the perfect child for me,” Tanya gushed.

As he grew up, she said folks kept encouraging her to get him into modeling. So she did.

“I was really shy,” Josh explained. “But I had a lot of energy.”

Though initially he preferred ads, the screen came calling.

“When I had my first gig, I was really nervous because I didn’t know what to expect,” Josh said.

And now he’s starring in Power Book III on Starz which premieres Sunday night.

“You just kinda got to read the bio and connect your feelings into the character’s feelings,” Josh said about preparing for his role.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is in it, too. Josh didn’t get to meet him, but still had a good time

“It was fun on set. I really got to make new friends and they were really nice and they took me in…I’m so excited for everybody to see me on the big screen.”

And with tutors at the ready, he assures us his schoolwork isn’t slipping.

“I just have to focus and keep up with my work a lot.”

Josh also has a movie coming out next year called Mr. Birthday with Paramount.