“Hamilton” star to perform, raise funds to benefit hospice care for children in virtual event

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Broadway “Hamilton” star will be front and center Thursday evening to benefit hospice care for babies and young children.

“Hamilton” star Miguel Cervantes and his wife Kelly, who is a national health advocate, sadly know too well what it feels like to lose a child.

That’s why they are hosting an event to raise money for Regional Hospice in Danbury.

They want to create “The North Star,” a place that will be dedicated specifically to families with children and babies in hospice care.

It will be the only space of its kind in the northeast, and they know all too well how important it is for families to have privacy and support during that difficult time.

Miguel will perform a song he wrote for his daughter.

“It’s called ‘‘Til the Calm Comes,’ and we use that song for this performance. All these families are searching for peace and calm during this time. One of my castmates joins me in that song tonight, and we’ll sing that song together,” Miguel said.

There will also be a silent auction and other powerful performances.

The virtual event is Thursday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. You can register online for the event here. Registration in advance is required.