Happy National Spider-Man Day!

(WTNH) — True believers, are your spidey senses tingling? If so, it’s for a good reason- August 1st is National Spider-Man Day!

Created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, the famous wall-crawling, web-slinging superhero made his debut in the world of comics in Amazing Fantasy #15, way back in August of 1962.

From comics to movies, television shows and video games, Spider-Man has garnered an immense popularity in pop culture.

For all things Spider-Man, visit Marvel’s website.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.