(WTNH)-- Smart Approaches to Marijuana (SAM) announces Connecticut House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora as the recipient of the 2021 Patrick J. Kennedy Advocate of the Year Award.

"In the five years we have been working in Connecticut, Representative Caldelora has consistently been at the forefront of the fight for public health and safety each and every step of the way," said Dr. Kevin Sabet, president of SAM.