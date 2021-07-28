Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport officially opens in ribbon-cutting ceremony

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut officially welcomed the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport into its collection of venues Wednesday in a ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim, along with Hartford HealthCare President Jeff Flaks and Live Nation CT President Jim Koplik, were there for the ceremony.

REO Speedwagon and Styx took the stage to headline the event.

Bridgeport leaders believe the new venue will further the Park City’s reputation as “the entertainment destination in Southern Connecticut.”

As it was going through the final touches and big top installation, the amphitheater hosted several college commencement ceremonies this past spring.

The project to turn the former Ballpark at Harbor Yard into an amphitheater broke ground in Summer 2018.