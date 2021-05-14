Here’s your chance to sleepover at the FRIENDS Experience in New York for less than $20

The one where they booked the ultimate sleepover. Will it be you?

NEW YORK (WTNH) — The FRIENDS Experience in New York City and Booking.com are coming together to give fans the ‘Ultimate Sleepover’ experience.

On a first-come-first-served basis, they are giving fans the chance to sleep in the replica of Rachel and Monica’s apartment. Two overnight stays are on the line, and it only costs $19.94 per night.

Bookings open 10 a.m. on Friday, May 21, for two overnight stays happening Sunday, May 23, or Monday, May 24.

The FRIENDS Experience recreates the iconic scenes and moments from the series fans can relive in real life.

To learn more and get ready to hit the ‘book now’ button, click here.

If you don’t score the sleepover, you can still visit during the day. Visit FriendsTheExperience.com for details on daytime visits.