Historic Hollywood props, costumes up for auction this week

(WTNH) — A chance to win some historic Hollywood props and costumes. Items from franchises like “Harry Potter,” “Die Hard,” and “Batman” went up for bid Wednesday.

Items like Bruce Willis’ Zippo lighter from the first “Die Hard” movie or the Walther P5 pistol used by Sean Connery in his final “James Bond” film.

Martin Nolan, the executive director of Julien’s Auctions said, “Bidders love something when it’s fresh to the market or really sought-after. Amazing items from ‘James Bond’ movies, we have — all of Hollywood represented in a sense of the golden age of Hollywood…and then right up to Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Sigourney Weaver, Winona Ryder.”

The auction runs through Thursday. You can find out more or bid by clicking here.