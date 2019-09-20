‘House Hunters’ voice Suzanne Whang dies at 57

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – JULY 30: Actress Suzanne Whang arrives at the Smothers Brothers performance for Children of the Night on July 30, 2003 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Giulio Marcocchi/Getty Images)

(WTNH/AP) — Suzanne Whang, the voice of HGTV’s “House Hunters”, has died after a long battle with cancer, according to TMZ.

The Associated Press says she was 57.

TMZ reports Whang’s partner, Jeff Vezain was by her side when she passed away in their Los Angeles home Tuesday evening.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer 13 years ago, says TMZ. AP reports Whang was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 and in 2011 was told she would not live a year. She beat the disease for years until it returned in October 2018.

In her professional career, Suzanne hosted episodes of the “House Hunters” series for nine years. She also appeared on several TV shows including “General Hospital”, “Criminal Minds”, “NYPD Blue”, and “Las Vegas”.

A representative from HGTV told TMZ, “Suzanne was warm, funny and kind with a distinctive voice that made everyone feel at home. Our HGTV family mourns her loss and wishes to express deepest condolences to her friends, fans and family who knew and loved her.”