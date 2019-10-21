Jimmy Kimmel is back in New York for ‘Brooklyn Week’

BROOKLYN, NY (WTNH) — It’s that time of the year again — “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is back in New York for Brooklyn Week.

“It’s gonna be a great week here and usually when I say that I’m lying, but I mean it this time,” said the talk show host.

The Brooklyn native’s annual homecoming keeps the whole family busy. Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearney, is one of the show’s head writers. “She’ll be writing and producing and arranging,” he said, “and then we’ve got my cousin Sal who goes out on the street and annoys people basically, everybody’s got something to do.” Kimmel’s son Kevin also works for the show’s social media.

Jimmy’s all-star lineup of guests will also keep him busy. “We have some great guests this week, some have never been on the show,” including Bruce Springsteen and the Sugarhill Gang. “They’re the pioneers of hip hop music and to have them on in Brooklyn is fantastic.”

Also expect to see Eddie Murphy, Bernie Sanders, Alicia Keys, and more that he can’t even talk about. “There are some great surprise guests and great surprise moments.”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs after News 8 at 11 p.m.

Web Extra: News 8’s Suzie Hunter full chat with Jimmy Kimmel about favorite pranks, family quirks, and whether or not Bobby Valentine invented the wrap.